Watch for Twilio Inc - A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.56% Yesterday

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.03 to a high of $97.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.48 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Twilio Inc - A has traded in a range of $68.06 to $150.44 and is now at $96.53, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.