Watch for Twilio Inc - A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.32% Yesterday

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $114.05 to a high of $116.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $113.15 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Twilio Inc - A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $150.44 and a 52-week low of $89.81 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $113.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Twilio Inc - A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Twilio Inc - A in search of a potential trend change.