Watch for Twenty-First - B to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.10% Yesterday

Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.93 to a high of $36.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.19 on volume of 394,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Twenty-First - B has traded in a range of $29.61 to $51.88 and is now at $36.24, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Twenty-First - B and will alert subscribers who have FOX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.