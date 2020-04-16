Watch for Travelers Cos In to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.01% Yesterday

Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.21 to a high of $102.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.90 on volume of 594,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Travelers Cos In have traded between a low of $76.99 and a high of $155.09 and are now at $99.99, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Travelers Cos In and will alert subscribers who have TRV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.