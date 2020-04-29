Watch for Transdigm Group to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.49% Yesterday

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $349.87 to a high of $353.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $336.33 on volume of 62,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Transdigm Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $673.51 and a 52-week low of $200.06 and are now trading 76% above that low price at $351.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

