Watch for Tractor Supply to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.49% Yesterday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.71 to a high of $90.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $86.71 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Tractor Supply share prices have been bracketed by a low of $63.89 and a high of $114.25 and are now at $89.27, 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

