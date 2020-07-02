Watch for Thor Industries to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.62% Yesterday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.24 to a high of $82.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $81.68 on volume of 88,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Thor Industries has traded in a range of $42.05 to $84.94 and is now at $81.24, 93% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

