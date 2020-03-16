Watch for Thermo Fisher to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.44% Yesterday

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $265.24 to a high of $289.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $268.55 on volume of 840,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Thermo Fisher. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Thermo Fisher in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Thermo Fisher share prices have been bracketed by a low of $249.63 and a high of $342.26 and are now at $289.80, 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.