Watch for Tg Therapeutics to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.75% Yesterday

Tg Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.83 to a high of $10.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.25 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Tg Therapeutics has traded in a range of $3.32 to $10.75 and is now at $10.59, 219% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

