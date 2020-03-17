Watch for Textron Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.38% Yesterday

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.29 to a high of $27.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.34 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Textron Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $23.29 and a high of $58.00 and are now at $27.61. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Textron Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.92. Since that call, shares of Textron Inc have fallen 41.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.