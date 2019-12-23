Watch for Tesla Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.87% Yesterday

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $410.00 to a high of $418.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $413.00 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Tesla Inc has traded in a range of $176.99 to $418.88 and is now at $417.24, 136% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tesla Inc on September 10th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $232.24. Since that recommendation, shares of Tesla Inc have risen 74.6%. We continue to monitor TSLA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.