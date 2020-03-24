Watch for Tesla Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 16.51% Yesterday

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $474.00 to a high of $511.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $477.00 on volume of 12.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tesla Inc have traded between a low of $176.99 and a high of $968.99 and are now at $506.00, which is 186% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tesla Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $704.39. Since that call, shares of Tesla Inc have fallen 38.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.