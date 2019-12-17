Watch for Teligent Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 6.41% Yesterday

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.39 to a high of $0.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.40 on volume of 55,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Teligent Inc have traded between the current low of $0.39 and a high of $1.90 and are now at $0.39. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Teligent Inc on October 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.77. Since that call, shares of Teligent Inc have fallen 45.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.