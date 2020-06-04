Watch for Teladoc Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.70% Yesterday

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $143.12 to a high of $151.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $151.10 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Teladoc Inc has traded in a range of $48.57 to $176.40 and is now at $150.43, 210% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 5.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 3.1%.

