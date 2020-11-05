Watch for Teladoc Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.50% Yesterday

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $177.94 to a high of $190.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $180.81 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Teladoc Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.46 and a high of $203.85 and are now at $189.73, 255% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.7%.

