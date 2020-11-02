Watch for Teladoc Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.11% Yesterday

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.00 to a high of $111.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $110.76 on volume of 314,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Teladoc Inc have traded between a low of $48.57 and a high of $111.92 and are now at $110.92, which is 128% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.2%.

