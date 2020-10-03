Watch for Technipfmc Plc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.09% Yesterday

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.70 to a high of $9.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.40 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Technipfmc Plc have traded between the current low of $8.70 and a high of $28.57 and are now at $8.70. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

