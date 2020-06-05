Watch for Technipfmc Plc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.29% Yesterday

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.54 to a high of $7.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.61 on volume of 914,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Technipfmc Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.57 and are now at $7.66, 71% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

