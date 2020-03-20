Watch for Technipfmc Plc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 8.58% Yesterday

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.73 to a high of $6.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.22 on volume of 8.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Technipfmc Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.57 and are now at $6.66, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.5%.

