Watch for Technipfmc Plc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.24% Yesterday

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.91 to a high of $8.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.98 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Technipfmc Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.57 and are now at $8.38, 87% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Technipfmc Plc on March 23rd, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Technipfmc Plc have risen 13.8%. We continue to monitor FTI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.