Watch for Target Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.79% Yesterday

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $127.89 to a high of $128.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $128.23 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Target Corp has traded in a range of $64.76 to $130.24 and is now at $126.85, 96% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

