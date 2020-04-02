Watch for Target Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.06% Yesterday

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.54 to a high of $114.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.71 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Target Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.07 and a high of $130.24 and are now at $113.70, 65% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Target Corp on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.48. Since that call, shares of Target Corp have fallen 4.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.