Watch for Tanger Factory to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.68% Yesterday

Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.92 to a high of $15.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.96 on volume of 723,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tanger Factory on November 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.75. Since that call, shares of Tanger Factory have fallen 3.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tanger Factory have traded between a low of $13.61 and a high of $23.68 and are now at $14.94, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.