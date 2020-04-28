MySmarTrend
Watch for T Rowe Price Grp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.61% Yesterday

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:57pm
By James Quinn

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.23 to a high of $114.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.05 on volume of 837,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for T Rowe Price Grp and will alert subscribers who have TROW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, T Rowe Price Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.51 and a high of $139.82 and are now at $114.16, 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

