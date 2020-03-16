Watch for T-Mobile Us Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.20% Yesterday

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.84 to a high of $80.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.41 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.35 and a 52-week low of $68.18 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $79.14 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

