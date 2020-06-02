Watch for T-Mobile Us Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.33% Yesterday

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.00 to a high of $82.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $82.38 on volume of 689,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.56 and a high of $85.02 and are now at $82.79, 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for T-Mobile Us Inc and will alert subscribers who have TMUS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.