Watch for T-Mobile Us Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.25% Yesterday

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.27 to a high of $80.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $80.11 on volume of 977,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, T-Mobile Us Inc has traded in a range of $65.56 to $85.02 and is now at $81.29, 24% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 0.25% lower over the past week, respectively.