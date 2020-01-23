MySmarTrend
Watch for Synovus Finl to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.01% Yesterday

Written on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 12:57pm
By Shiri Gupta

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.52 to a high of $39.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.01 on volume of 656,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synovus Finl on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Synovus Finl have risen 8.2%. We continue to monitor SNV for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Synovus Finl has traded in a range of $31.80 to $40.41 and is now at $38.60, 21% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

