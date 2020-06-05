Watch for Synopsys Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.94% Yesterday

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $154.59 to a high of $156.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $155.49 on volume of 86,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Synopsys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.90 and a high of $166.87 and are now at $157.23, 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

