Watch for Synaptics Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.33% Yesterday

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.39 to a high of $69.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $67.49 on volume of 112,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synaptics Inc on September 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Synaptics Inc have risen 96.6%. We continue to monitor SYNA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Synaptics Inc has traded in a range of $26.34 to $70.52 and is now at $67.37, 156% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.8%.