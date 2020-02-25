Watch for Svb Financial Gr to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.68% Yesterday

Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $237.58 to a high of $245.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $247.46 on volume of 353,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Svb Financial Gr share prices have been bracketed by a low of $183.04 and a high of $270.95 and are now at $239.70, 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

