Watch for Sunpower Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.10% Yesterday

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.06 to a high of $8.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.06 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Sunpower Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.04 and a 52-week low of $4.55 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $8.37 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sunpower Corp on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.72. Since that call, shares of Sunpower Corp have fallen 25.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.