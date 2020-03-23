Watch for Stryker Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 7.94% Yesterday

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.69 to a high of $136.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $126.05 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Stryker Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $210.76. Since that call, shares of Stryker Corp have fallen 33.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stryker Corp have traded between the current low of $125.69 and a high of $226.30 and are now at $128.31. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 3.29% lower over the past week, respectively.