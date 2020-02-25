Watch for Starbucks Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.29% Yesterday

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.37 to a high of $85.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.26 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Starbucks Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.72 and a 52-week low of $69.03 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $83.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

