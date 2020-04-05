Watch for Stanley Black & to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.21% Yesterday

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.34 to a high of $106.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $106.15 on volume of 906,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Stanley Black & has traded in a range of $70.00 to $173.67 and is now at $102.28, 46% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.