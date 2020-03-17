Watch for Sprouts Farmers to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 20.69% Yesterday

Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.47 to a high of $20.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 20.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.40 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sprouts Farmers have traded between a low of $13.00 and a high of $24.06 and are now at $19.75, which is 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

