Watch for Spirit Airlines to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.51% Yesterday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.53 to a high of $16.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.50 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spirit Airlines have traded between a low of $0.00 and a high of $58.55 and are now at $13.57, which is -100% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Airlines on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.28. Since that call, shares of Spirit Airlines have fallen 63.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.