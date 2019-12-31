Watch for Spirit Airlines to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.09% Yesterday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.50 to a high of $39.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.78 on volume of 133,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Spirit Airlines has traded in a range of $0.00 to $64.76 and is now at $39.91, -100% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

