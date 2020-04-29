Watch for Spirit Aerosys-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 10.58% Yesterday

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.80 to a high of $22.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.89 on volume of 829,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Spirit Aerosys-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.69 and a high of $92.81 and are now at $22.67, 66% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.26% lower and 8.15% lower over the past week, respectively.