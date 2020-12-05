Watch for Spectra Energ to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.53% Yesterday

Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.07 to a high of $63.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.78 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spectra Energ have traded between a low of $23.40 and a high of $63.94 and are now at $63.87, which is 173% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Spectra Energ and will alert subscribers who have SE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.