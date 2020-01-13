Watch for Southwestrn Engy to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.30% Yesterday

Southwestrn Engy (NYSE:SWN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.00 to a high of $2.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.01 on volume of 7.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southwestrn Engy have traded between a low of $1.56 and a high of $4.90 and are now at $2.02, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Southwestrn Engy and will alert subscribers who have SWN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.