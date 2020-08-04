Watch for Southwestrn Engy to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.38% Yesterday

Southwestrn Engy (NYSE:SWN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.05 to a high of $2.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.15 on volume of 6.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Southwestrn Engy has traded in a range of $1.06 to $4.90 and is now at $2.14, 102% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.95% lower and 0.93% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Southwestrn Engy on March 13th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Southwestrn Engy have risen 25.1%. We continue to monitor SWN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.