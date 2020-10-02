Watch for Southern Copper to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.01% Yesterday

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.00 to a high of $38.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.50 on volume of 187,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Southern Copper on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $40.39. Since that call, shares of Southern Copper have fallen 4.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Southern Copper has traded in a range of $29.39 to $44.82 and is now at $38.35, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.