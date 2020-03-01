Watch for Snap-On Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.82% Yesterday

Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $165.27 to a high of $167.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $167.87 on volume of 98,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Snap-On Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $141.50 and a high of $174.00 and are now at $165.68, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Snap-On Inc and will alert subscribers who have SNA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.