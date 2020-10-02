Watch for Sm Energy Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.82% Yesterday

Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.97 to a high of $9.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.00 on volume of 532,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sm Energy Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.87 and a 52-week low of $7.00 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $9.09 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

