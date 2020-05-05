Watch for Skyworks Solutio to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.70% Yesterday

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.52 to a high of $108.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $105.96 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Skyworks Solutio have traded between a low of $66.29 and a high of $128.48 and are now at $105.50, which is 59% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

