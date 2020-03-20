Watch for Skechers Usa-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.03% Yesterday

Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.57 to a high of $22.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.01 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Skechers Usa-A have traded between a low of $17.06 and a high of $44.50 and are now at $22.33, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Skechers Usa-A and will alert subscribers who have SKX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.