Watch for Simmons First -A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.13% Yesterday

Simmons First -A (NASDAQ:SFNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.58 to a high of $26.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.71 on volume of 84,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Simmons First -A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.87 and a 52-week low of $22.08 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $26.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Simmons First -A on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Simmons First -A have risen 5.2%. We continue to monitor SFNC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.