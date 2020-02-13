MySmarTrend
Watch for Shutterstock Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.18% Yesterday

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 12:58pm
By Shiri Gupta

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.42 to a high of $42.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.41 on volume of 187,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Shutterstock Inc and will alert subscribers who have SSTK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Shutterstock Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.09 and a 52-week low of $33.26 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $40.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

