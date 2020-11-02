Watch for Shenandoah Telec to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 12.16% Yesterday

Shenandoah Telec (NASDAQ:SHEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.76 to a high of $47.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.92 on volume of 169,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Shenandoah Telec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.18 and a 52-week low of $29.61 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $47.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

